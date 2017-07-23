Sections

Someone Take Away Rishi Kapoor's Twitter Because He's Done It Again

Like clockwork, Rishi Kapoor has again tweeted like an uncle before a cricket final for India

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Rishi Kapoor is an avid cricket fan. Enough to tweet about it every single time there's an important final coming up.

Str / AFP / Getty Images

Here's what he tweeted before India's Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Twitter: @chintskap

Today, the Indian women's cricket team is playing the World Cup final at Lord's against England.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

So, he decided to throwback to this moment from cricket history to wish the team luck.

Twitter: @chintskap

And everyone cringed.

twitter.com

Pretty much everyone had the same thing to say — Uncle, stop.

twitter.com

He even tried defending himself.

Twitter: @chintskap

But even that really doesn't work because Sourav Ganguly is not even watching this match at Lord's.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
YRF

Someone stop him.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

