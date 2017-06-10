Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Lilly Singh Savagely Shut Down All Her Racist Commenters By Giving Them A Geography Lesson

"You'll notice that India, Pakistan and Afghanistan are three separate countries. You silly American Aussie Brit."

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Lilly "Superwoman" Singh realised that there are (as we know) two kinds of people on the internet.

youtube.com

She showed us EXACTLY how racist trolls can be.

youtube.com

And then chose to literally school the man on some basic geography.

youtube.com

She started by reminding people where she's actually from.

youtube.com

And took them on a journey across the Atlantic to India, with a few simple instructions.

youtube.com

She didn't spare them at all.

youtube.com

She even gave them a few tips on surviving immigration officers in India.

youtube.com

Not before reminding the rest of the world that curry is a gift from us to them.

youtube.com

Also, side note: Not all Muslims are terrorists.

youtube.com

Watch her takedown here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India