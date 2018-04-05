One Of Bollywood's Biggest Stars Was Just Jailed For Five Years For Killing A Rare Type Of Antelope

Share On more Share On more

Salman Khan, one of India's biggest Bollywood stars, has been sentenced to five years in jail for killing a rare type of antelope 20 years ago.

Khan was found guilty Thursday of poaching two blackbucks, a protected species, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, western India, while shooting a film in 1998.

Four co-stars who were with him at the time were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. Khan, 52, was also fined 10,000 rupees ($153).

The blackbucks were shot dead near a village of Bishnois, a community that reveres the animals and is passionate about protecting them. The blackbuck is an endangered species and is protected under Indian law. Some members of the community were among the 28 witnesses against Khan in the case.