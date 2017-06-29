Sections

PM Modi Has Finally Spoken Up About The Lynching Of Muslims And Dalits Across India

Modi's address came a day after protests were organised in cities throughout the country to speak up against ongoing violence.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Earlier today, at the inauguration of Sabarmati Ashram centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally addressed the mob lynching of Muslims and Dalits across the country.

youtube.com

In his speech, he expressed sadness about the series of violent beatings and killings that have taken place in recent months.

Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on: PM @narendramodi
PMO India @PMOIndia

Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on: PM @narendramodi

Reply Retweet Favorite
We are a land of non violence. We are the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that: PM @narendramodi
PMO India @PMOIndia

We are a land of non violence. We are the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that: PM @narendramodi

Reply Retweet Favorite
No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Yes. It should be done: PM @narendramodi
PMO India @PMOIndia

No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Yes. It should be done: PM @narendramodi

Reply Retweet Favorite

Modi said that killing in the name of cows wasn't acceptable.

Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve: PM @narendramodi
PMO India @PMOIndia

Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve: PM @narendramodi

Reply Retweet Favorite
As a society, there is no place for violence: PM @narendramodi
PMO India @PMOIndia

As a society, there is no place for violence: PM @narendramodi

Reply Retweet Favorite
No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country: PM @narendramodi
PMO India @PMOIndia

No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country: PM @narendramodi

Reply Retweet Favorite

He called for non-violence.

Violence never has and never will solve any problem: PM @narendramodi
PMO India @PMOIndia

Violence never has and never will solve any problem: PM @narendramodi

Reply Retweet Favorite

Invoking memories of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, Modi also called for unity and peace.

Let's all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams. Let's create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of: PM
PMO India @PMOIndia

Let's all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams. Let's create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of: PM

Reply Retweet Favorite

Modi's speech followed the death of 16-year-old Junaid Khan on a train earlier this week.

Twitter: @HuffPostIndia

After Khan's death, a nationwide protest was called for by independent filmmaker and author Saba Dewan, urging people to stand against violence.

With the call "Not In My Name", people from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bhopal, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram came out on the streets for the cause.
Twitter: @deepab18

With the call "Not In My Name", people from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bhopal, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram came out on the streets for the cause.

Watch his speech here from 1:50.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

