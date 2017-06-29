Earlier today, at the inauguration of Sabarmati Ashram centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally addressed the mob lynching of Muslims and Dalits across the country.
In his speech, he expressed sadness about the series of violent beatings and killings that have taken place in recent months.
Modi said that killing in the name of cows wasn't acceptable.
He called for non-violence.
Invoking memories of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, Modi also called for unity and peace.
Modi's speech followed the death of 16-year-old Junaid Khan on a train earlier this week.
After Khan's death, a nationwide protest was called for by independent filmmaker and author Saba Dewan, urging people to stand against violence.
Watch his speech here from 1:50.
Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.