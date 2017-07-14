Looks Like India Is 100% Crime-Free Because The Cops Are After A Snapchat Filter Again

On July 12, AIB uploaded this meme imagining PM Narendra Modi with Snapchat's wildly popular and well-loved dog filter on his face.
Soon enough, the comedy collective was attacked by BJP followers for disrespecting the prime minister.
The meme was, thereafter, taken down.
After this, Congress supporters got mad at them for taking the tweet down.
Members of AIB, Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi, tweeted at how ridiculous the entire situation felt.
And lots of people on Twitter also supported them.
However, some users tagged Mumbai Police asking them to take action against the group, and they forwarded the complaint to the Cyber Police station.
Today, an FIR was registered by the Mumbai Police under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).
In May last year as well, an FIR was filed against Tanmay Bhat for making jokes about Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar on his Snapchat story.
BuzzFeed reached out to Bhat as well as Mumbai Cyber Police and both declined to comment.
Also, it's not even the first time a world leader has had a Snapchat filter on their face.
Clearly, we're living in a dystopian future where Snapchat filters make national headlines and humour doesn't have a place. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
