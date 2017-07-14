Sections

Looks Like India Is 100% Crime-Free Because The Cops Are After A Snapchat Filter Again

Mumbai Cyber Police have filed an FIR for putting a dog filter on Narendra Modi's face.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

On July 12, AIB uploaded this meme imagining PM Narendra Modi with Snapchat's wildly popular and well-loved dog filter on his face.

Twitter: @Reetesh777

Soon enough, the comedy collective was attacked by BJP followers for disrespecting the prime minister.

twitter.com

The meme was, thereafter, taken down.

After this, Congress supporters got mad at them for taking the tweet down.

twitter.com

Members of AIB, Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi, tweeted at how ridiculous the entire situation felt.

twitter.com

And lots of people on Twitter also supported them.

twitter.com

However, some users tagged Mumbai Police asking them to take action against the group, and they forwarded the complaint to the Cyber Police station.

@Reetesh777 Thank you for bringing this to our notice.We are forwarding this to the cyber police station.
Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice

@Reetesh777 Thank you for bringing this to our notice.We are forwarding this to the cyber police station.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Today, an FIR was registered by the Mumbai Police under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

It is still unclear whether the FIR has been filed against an individual or AIB as a whole.
twitter.com

It is still unclear whether the FIR has been filed against an individual or AIB as a whole.

In May last year as well, an FIR was filed against Tanmay Bhat for making jokes about Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar on his Snapchat story.

Tanmay Bhat

BuzzFeed reached out to Bhat as well as Mumbai Cyber Police and both declined to comment.

Also, it's not even the first time a world leader has had a Snapchat filter on their face.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Clearly, we're living in a dystopian future where Snapchat filters make national headlines and humour doesn't have a place. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Twitter: @narendramodi

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

