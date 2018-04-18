 back to top
Manmohan Singh Didn't Stay Silent On PM Modi's Inaction In The Recent Rape Cases

How the tables turn.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

This past week has seen the country reach a breaking point, as the delay in justice in recent rape cases, from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Kathua in Jammu, have made national news.

Getty Images

As majority of the country has been demanding justice for days, PM Modi maintained his silence till April 14, when he made this statement.

Getty Images

Before and after the comment, many were mocking the PM for his silence on the issue. Many of those compared him to former PM Manmohan Singh.

twitter.com

In an interview, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, however savagely handed Modi a taste of his own medicine.

Getty Images

Many have applauded his statement and expressed their frustration with the current state of affairs.

twitter.com

