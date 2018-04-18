Manmohan Singh Didn't Stay Silent On PM Modi's Inaction In The Recent Rape Cases

This past week has seen the country reach a breaking point, as the delay in justice in recent rape cases, from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Kathua in Jammu, have made national news.
As majority of the country has been demanding justice for days, PM Modi maintained his silence till April 14, when he made this statement.
Before and after the comment, many were mocking the PM for his silence on the issue. Many of those compared him to former PM Manmohan Singh.
In an interview, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, however savagely handed Modi a taste of his own medicine.
Many have applauded his statement and expressed their frustration with the current state of affairs.
