Lilly Singh Just Came Out As Bisexual And Everyone Has A Lot Of Feelings

Happy 20BiTeen to all of us, especially Lilly.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

You know our funny as heck lord and saviour, Lilly iiSuperwomanii Singh.

Today, she came out to the world as bisexual with this tweet.

✅ Female ✅ Coloured ✅ Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️🧡💛💚💙
And everyone is really happy for her.

Lilly Singh just came out as bi and that is the best news to start my week off
@IISuperwomanII I CAME BACK FROM THE DEATH TO SAY CONGRATS BABY! IM SO PROUD OF YOU FOR SAYING THAT YOU’RE BI... IT TAKES A WHOLE LOT OF COURAGE! WE LOVE YOU ❤️
Us Indian fans NEEDED this.

LILLY SINGH IS A FELLOW BI GIRL WITH AND INDIAN FAMILY I AM SHOOK 💕💕💕💕 https://t.co/DwLZZZP8u6
The bisexuals are happy their suspicions were confirmed.

Lilly Singh: *comes out as bisexual.* my bi ass that's been analyzing this fact for as long as I've been subscribed:
AND THEY'RE PSYCHED AS HELL.

Lilly Singh posts a picture of herself coming out as bi Half the fandom: *crying tears of joy* Other half: we knew this all along 🌈 I love you Lilly @IISuperwomanII
But most importantly, Lilly should know that she's made a whole generation of Indian baby gays feel a little less alone.

it didn’t even strike 13 y/o me that i could be a gay brown kid and if i had heard then that lilly singh was bi it would’ve made it so much easier for me to come out to myself i’m glad her younger fans who are struggling with figuring it out have her to look up to
Happy 20BiTeen, Lilly. 🌈

