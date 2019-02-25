Lilly Singh Just Came Out As Bisexual And Everyone Has A Lot Of Feelings

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link You know our funny as heck lord and saviour, Lilly iiSuperwomanii Singh. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Today, she came out to the world as bisexual with this tweet. Lilly Singh @IISuperwomanII ✅ Female ✅ Coloured ✅ Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️🧡💛💚💙 01:06 AM - 25 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite And everyone is really happy for her. Kayla💋 @itskaylaashley_ Lilly Singh just came out as bi and that is the best news to start my week off 01:52 AM - 25 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Amber @lillssunshine @IISuperwomanII I CAME BACK FROM THE DEATH TO SAY CONGRATS BABY! IM SO PROUD OF YOU FOR SAYING THAT YOU’RE BI... IT TAKES A WHOLE LOT OF COURAGE! WE LOVE YOU ❤️ 06:41 AM - 25 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Us Indian fans NEEDED this. K Mohamed @LikeTheProphet LILLY SINGH IS A FELLOW BI GIRL WITH AND INDIAN FAMILY I AM SHOOK 💕💕💕💕 https://t.co/DwLZZZP8u6 01:17 AM - 25 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite The bisexuals are happy their suspicions were confirmed. haliegh's comet @kaim0nd Lilly Singh: *comes out as bisexual.* my bi ass that's been analyzing this fact for as long as I've been subscribed: 02:18 AM - 25 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite AND THEY'RE PSYCHED AS HELL. Jacqueline Mary @eviljacky7 Lilly Singh posts a picture of herself coming out as bi Half the fandom: *crying tears of joy* Other half: we knew this all along 🌈 I love you Lilly @IISuperwomanII 06:13 AM - 25 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite But most importantly, Lilly should know that she's made a whole generation of Indian baby gays feel a little less alone. magical slave robot @janetdenunzio it didn’t even strike 13 y/o me that i could be a gay brown kid and if i had heard then that lilly singh was bi it would’ve made it so much easier for me to come out to myself i’m glad her younger fans who are struggling with figuring it out have her to look up to 06:40 AM - 25 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Happy 20BiTeen, Lilly. 🌈 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF YouTube Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Post comment Sign in to comment Facebook comments