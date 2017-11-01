Turns Out, The Trivago Guy Was Cast Because They Literally Couldn't Find Anyone Else For The Ad

You might recognise this guy from the Trivago ad as well, the Trivago guy.
Obviously, became famous enough to have become a meme...
And got people wondering who the hell he really was.
Recently, SnG did an interview with the man himself. His name is Abhinav Kumar and turns out, he's not a professional actor and actually works at Trivago.
He actually got cast in the ad because of a joke his brand marketing head made.
He's fully aware of the meme that he's become and even shares them on Twitter.
In fact, he even encourages people to laugh at his expense.
Oh, and he's acting in more ads in the future so there's going to be more meme material for all of us.
You can watch the whole interview here:
