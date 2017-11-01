 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

Turns Out, The Trivago Guy Was Cast Because They Literally Couldn't Find Anyone Else For The Ad

He's not even a professional actor.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

You might recognise this guy from the Trivago ad as well, the Trivago guy.

The man, now best known for asking, "Kya aapne kabhi online hotel search kiya hai?" earned internet fame earlier this year for his wooden delivery of the line.
youtube.com

The man, now best known for asking, "Kya aapne kabhi online hotel search kiya hai?" earned internet fame earlier this year for his wooden delivery of the line.

Obviously, became famous enough to have become a meme...

Twitter: @singhabhinav
Twitter: @deephraythatha
ADVERTISEMENT

And got people wondering who the hell he really was.

Side note, has anyone found out who the @trivago India guy is? On twitter? His tweets has to be as cute as his Advert right?
Chitra @MyBookJacket

Side note, has anyone found out who the @trivago India guy is? On twitter? His tweets has to be as cute as his Advert right?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Recently, SnG did an interview with the man himself. His name is Abhinav Kumar and turns out, he's not a professional actor and actually works at Trivago.

youtube.com

He actually got cast in the ad because of a joke his brand marketing head made.

youtube.com

He's fully aware of the meme that he's become and even shares them on Twitter.

Twitter: @singhabhinav

In fact, he even encourages people to laugh at his expense.

youtube.com

Oh, and he's acting in more ads in the future so there's going to be more meme material for all of us.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

You can watch the whole interview here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With India