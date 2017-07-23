Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

India May Have Lost The World Cup, But The Women's Team Won So Much More

This was an important tournament for the team and for women in sports and it's about time we acknowledged that.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Today was the Women's Cricket World Cup final between India and England.

In a tense match, England won by nine runs.
Twitter: @bcciwomen

In a tense match, England won by nine runs.

The loss was gutting for both the team and the country, but it was an important tournament overall.

Captain Mithali Raj, who broke the world record for most runs scored in women's ODIs, declared that this will be her final World Cup.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Batter Smriti Mandhana was injured for five months before the tournament but still made it and played like a star throughout.

Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

Also, a MILLION people tuned in to watch the stream online. This is, of course, aside from the people present at the packed stadium and the countless others watching on TV.

More than a million viewers for #WWC17Final on Hotstar right now! Go #WomenInBlue! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Vikram Chandra @vikramchandra

More than a million viewers for #WWC17Final on Hotstar right now! Go #WomenInBlue! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Reply Retweet Favorite

Everyone acknowledged what a lovely job the women had done.

Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity &amp; skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen
Narendra Modi @narendramodi

Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity &amp; skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen

Reply Retweet Favorite

Including ex-cricketers from the men's team.

Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but womens cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls .Salute your spirit. #WWC17Final
Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but womens cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls .Salute your spirit. #WWC17Final

Reply Retweet Favorite

Most importantly, though, everyone realised that the team put women's sports on the map.

If that hurt then everybody bled blue irrespective of the gender of the team. That's a victory ain't it? #WWCFinal17
Neeti Palta @neetipalta

If that hurt then everybody bled blue irrespective of the gender of the team. That's a victory ain't it? #WWCFinal17

Reply Retweet Favorite
I see a few snarking about how women who've never watched cricket are suddenly tweeting about it Shut the fuck up idiots, that's the point.
Thejaswi Udupa @udupendra

I see a few snarking about how women who've never watched cricket are suddenly tweeting about it Shut the fuck up idiots, that's the point.

Reply Retweet Favorite
If cricket is religion in India, some women deities have gatecrashed into the pantheon of Gods after this #WorldCup. India's women in blue!!
T S Sudhir @Iamtssudhir

If cricket is religion in India, some women deities have gatecrashed into the pantheon of Gods after this #WorldCup. India's women in blue!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone even equated it to us winning the World Cup in 1983.

This is a watershed moment in Women's cricket for India. At par with 1983. Indian Women's cricket will never be the same again after this.
Yashwant Deshmukh @YRDeshmukh

This is a watershed moment in Women's cricket for India. At par with 1983. Indian Women's cricket will never be the same again after this.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I played cricket for 15 years, followed for 17, and written about it for two. I've never seen anything like this. https://t.co/ih7GdIR7ov
Snehal Pradhan @SnehalPradhan

I played cricket for 15 years, followed for 17, and written about it for two. I've never seen anything like this. https://t.co/ih7GdIR7ov

Reply Retweet Favorite

The best part is that this comes just a year after women took over the Olympics and sports headlines last year.

Indian Women Team, Sakshi Malik, Pv Sindhu, Mirza, Nehwal ... all heroes for kids of this generation! What a time to be alive!
Piyu @PBnrg

Indian Women Team, Sakshi Malik, Pv Sindhu, Mirza, Nehwal ... all heroes for kids of this generation! What a time to be alive!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, the tournament reminded us that the coming generations just have more women to look up to.

After Sindhu made silver - people were lining up for badminton coaching for their daughters. I hope this happens with cricket now.
Aparna Jain @Aparna

After Sindhu made silver - people were lining up for badminton coaching for their daughters. I hope this happens with cricket now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
What a match. Doesn't matter if India has not won. Millions of schoolgirls are now thinking of pads and gloves #WWC17Final #WWC17
Madhavan Narayanan @madversity

What a match. Doesn't matter if India has not won. Millions of schoolgirls are now thinking of pads and gloves #WWC17Final #WWC17

Reply Retweet Favorite
Men. In a long-distance bus. Streamed the final on mobile data. That's the impact of this campaign. Take a bow #WomenInBlue
P.S. @WiseDonkay

Men. In a long-distance bus. Streamed the final on mobile data. That's the impact of this campaign. Take a bow #WomenInBlue

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's to more female heroes taking over the world one at a time.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India