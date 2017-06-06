Sections

6 Things Body Language Experts Noticed About Narendra Modi

Turns out he's a friendly guy who could use a class in personal space.

Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an international personality. In the last three years, he has met some of the world's most powerful leaders.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

On June 3, activist Iyad el-Baghdadi made an observation about Modi that got a lot of people thinking.

Through a massive list of photos, he demonstrated that Modi is quite a fan of greeting politicians with bear hugs.

Getty Images
While the thread went viral on Twitter, it's hardly the first time someone has made this observation.

Stanislav Krasilnikov / AFP / Getty Images

BuzzFeed asked body language experts to analyse Modi’s interactions with other politicians, and shed light on what it says about him:

1. He doesn't understand personal space.

Getty Images

Behavioural reseacher Khyati Gupta Babbar noticed that there were way too many pictures featuring people leaning away from Modi when he went for a hug.

Getty Images

Imagine the space around us as four concentric circles — intimate, personal, social and public spaces. Based on your relationship with people, they are allowed in these circles.

So, standing next to friends would mean you're in their personal space. Clearly, when you hug someone, you're in their intimate space.
"So what the PM is doing without realising — he's hugging very tight and coming too close; breaching the other person's comfort — especially during international meetings," Babbar told BuzzFeed.

Obviously.

Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images

But, his meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi wasn't as uncomfortable for His Highness.

"The social distance norms are different in the Middle East. Men are more comfortable standing close to each other," Babbar explained.
2. While most of the people photographed with him are not visibly uncomfortable, micro expressions give them (and him) away.

In this now famous picture of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Modi, there was a noticeable discomfort from Zuck's end. And the key is in his smile.

Susana Bates / AFP / Getty Images
Susana Bates / AFP / Getty Images

"Zuckerberg's smile is more of a practised fake smile than an instinctive one as his jaw is dropped lower than a usual smile," Minjal Harsora, a body language expert, told BuzzFeed.

When we look at his interaction with Merkel, we see that though the handshake is neutral, Modi's smile is tight-lipped in the picture. According to Harsora, this is a sign of him "keeping a secret he won't tell, probably due to dislike or distrust."

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

3. The PM was not this affectionate in the past.

In a BBC report, biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay observed that when Modi was Gujarat CM, he was a "bit cold and remote, shaking hands and maybe touching somebody on his shoulders if he knew somebody particularly well".

For example, look at these photographs of Modi and Advani from 2003 and 2014.

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images
Getty Images

Watch him interacting with Rajnath Singh in 2008 vs. when he was campaigning for the general elections in 2013.

Getty Images

4. Modi is neutral and respectful around his female contemporaries.

Tobias Schwarz / AFP / Getty Images
Getty Images

There are no hugs involved here.

5. He definitely shows his discomfort towards people he doesn't like.

Getty Images

As seen in this picture with Arvind Kejriwal, Babbar noted that:

- Neither of them is smiling.

- They're not making any eye contact. That happens when we're uncomfortable or shy.

- They're not fronting each other. (Fronting is when we align our top, toes and torso towards another person as a sign of complete engagement with that person.)

- There are no hugs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

6. Both experts agreed that Modi is mostly just a friendly guy in the public space without much training in body language.

Babbar agrees that Modi cause a lot of discomfort for his international counterparts. But, it's not intentional. "Most world leaders use body language coaching to get a hang of cultural norms in different countries," she told BuzzFeed. Harsora, on the other hand, says, "Mr. Modi's body language is mostly confident, friendly, submissive and shows trust in the other person."
Ppo / Getty Images

