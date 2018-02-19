 back to top
Here Are All The Photos (So Far) From Justin Trudeau And His Family's Trip To India

Welcome to India, Trudeau and fam.

Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in India on February 17 with his family on a state visit to focus on creating good jobs and to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

It hasn't gone unnoticed that PM Modi hasn't even acknowledged Trudeau's visit, with many speculating that it's because of the latter's stance on Khalistan*. So, while the photo-ops have been objectively adorable, it must be noted that Trudeau's politics likely hasn't made the Indian government too happy.

*We need to also remember that it hasn't ever been necessary for the Indian PM to greet his counterparts on arrival. Modi has, although, made exceptions in the past for other world leaders. Trudeau and Modi are scheduled to meet each other on Friday.
Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

But here's everything he's been up to since his arrival this weekend:

Upon landing in New Delhi, he was handed a bouquet. Don't mistake the bouquet with legs as a real thing. It's just his son, Hadrien, holding it for him.

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

The next day, the Trudeau family decided to spend some time visiting the Taj Mahal.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

They started by taking some super artsy pictures at the entrance, because tourists.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

Justin's face was the face of every parent travelling with kids.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images
His wife Sophie, on the other hand, was too busy taking in the sight of Agra's best with their daughter, Ella Grace.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

At this point, they were probably being given a history lesson by this spectacularly dressed man here...

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

... Which then turned into what looks like a dance routine from their older son, Xavier.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

Hadrien, however scored himself a joyride in his dad's arms.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

The classic Taj Mahal family portrait clearly took some work. Any family with kids would know this predicament acutely well.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images
I get it, Justin and Sophie. Life is tough when there are five beautiful people to fit in one frame.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

But, I guess you gotta team up...

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

... Just for your family portrait to look this damn good too. So, it's worth the effort.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

They even wrote in the guestbook, which was kinda sweet (Because who does that? Did you know Taj Mahal had a guest book?).

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

They even got the kids to write their names in.

The note reads: "Thank you for the wonderful visit to one of the most beautiful places in the world. Really, what a pleasure to be here with family."
Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

Of course, by this point, the kids were boiling in the tropical heat.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

They also visited elephants at the Wildlife SOS sanctuary later in the day.

Twitter: @JustinTrudeau

On Monday morning, the family spent time at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad after a short visit to the Akshardham Temple.

Xavier, by this point, was done.
Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

Xavier is me being lugged around by my parents to relatives' houses while on vacation.

Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

They initially had some trouble figuring out how to handle the spinning wheel...

Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

But once they did, it was all good again.

Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

This time, Hadrien took over guest book duty under his family's caring supervision.

What I imagine he wrote: "Nice place. Could have used more candy."
Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

Soon after, Trudeau even gave a speech at IIM Ahmedabad about "Education and Investment Opportunities" with students.

Any comments about how a man looks isn't even an eyelash worth of the systemic discrimination women face. As a man… https://t.co/PuHqSGFoqt
ANI @ANI

Welcome to India indeed, Trudeau and fam.

Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

