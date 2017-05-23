Hey guys! It's a GREAT time to be a woman. People are FINALLY waking up to the fact that we have rights! Equality! Agency! Liberty! Shattering ceilings!
However, the Indian government is not there yet.
The provisions announced under the Goods and Services Tax on May 18 declared that sindoor, bangles, and bindis are now exempt of taxes.
TL;DR — This is how the Indian government sees Indian women.
FUN FACT: The tax on sanitary napkins STILL stands at 12%.
ONE MORE FUN FACT: Around 88% of menstruating women in the country don't have access to sanitary napkins.
NGO She Says had started a campaign last month called #LahuKaLagaan directly asking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to make sanitary napkins tax-free.
Lots of internet celebrities put their weight behind it such as Mallika Dua, Kaneez Surka and Anu Menon.
Also, Congress MP Sushmita Dev took her own campaign to Jaitley last week.
Tbh, his expression when he received the petition should have been a clue to what lies ahead.
Despite multiple appeals, it feels REALLY GOOD to know that the government has reminded us of a woman's true purpose — being a dolled-up, sanskaari-ass spouse.
Here are some things that are now tax-free, feel free to put them in your chaddi to stem the bleeding:
• Bread
• Chalk
• Shovels
• Handloom
• Spacecrafts
So hey, Mr. Jaitley, let's fix the flow of things here. You have the power. You know what's right. Make this happen.
What do you think the government should do?
Mr. Modi And Mr. Jaitley, I'm Pretty Sure I Need A Sanitary Napkin More Than Sindoor And Bangles
