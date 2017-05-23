Sections

Mr. Modi And Mr. Jaitley, I'm Pretty Sure I Need A Sanitary Napkin More Than Sindoor And Bangles

Under India's new GST rules, sindoor, bangles and bindis are tax-free... sanitary napkins are still not. JOY FOR MY WOMANHOOD.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Hey guys! It's a GREAT time to be a woman. People are FINALLY waking up to the fact that we have rights! Equality! Agency! Liberty! Shattering ceilings!

Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images

(Of course, we still have to jump ridiculously high over obstacles that don't exist for men buuuut anyway.)

However, the Indian government is not there yet.

Vsanandhakrishna / Getty Images

The provisions announced under the Goods and Services Tax on May 18 declared that sindoor, bangles, and bindis are now exempt of taxes.

Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

TL;DR — This is how the Indian government sees Indian women.

Matrix Images / Getty Images

FUN FACT: The tax on sanitary napkins STILL stands at 12%.

Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

ONE MORE FUN FACT: Around 88% of menstruating women in the country don't have access to sanitary napkins.

Punit Paranjpe / AFP / Getty Images

Women end up using dry leaves, plastic, paper, old cloth and other materials to absorb their bleeding because they don't have sanitary napkins. This results in cervical cancer, other issues with reproductive health and even death. The government will literally save lives by making napkins tax-free.

NGO She Says had started a campaign last month called #LahuKaLagaan directly asking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to make sanitary napkins tax-free.

twitter.com

Lots of internet celebrities put their weight behind it such as Mallika Dua, Kaneez Surka and Anu Menon.

Also, Congress MP Sushmita Dev took her own campaign to Jaitley last week.

We handed over the petition for tax free sanitary napkins under GST to Hnble Finanace Minister with… https://t.co/3pwmdsnDCm
Sushmita Dev @sushmitadevmp

We handed over the petition for tax free sanitary napkins under GST to Hnble Finanace Minister with… https://t.co/3pwmdsnDCm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tbh, his expression when he received the petition should have been a clue to what lies ahead.

Twitter: @sushmitadevmp

Despite multiple appeals, it feels REALLY GOOD to know that the government has reminded us of a woman's true purpose — being a dolled-up, sanskaari-ass spouse.

Vsanandhakrishna / Getty Images

I could tell you they're wrong, but right now, I am just saving my extra pennies for a pad I will need next month.

Here are some things that are now tax-free, feel free to put them in your chaddi to stem the bleeding:

• Bread

• Chalk

• Shovels

• Handloom

• Spacecrafts

So hey, Mr. Jaitley, let's fix the flow of things here. You have the power. You know what's right. Make this happen.

Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

  1. What do you think the government should do?

Mr. Modi And Mr. Jaitley, I'm Pretty Sure I Need A Sanitary Napkin More Than Sindoor And Bangles

What do you think the government should do?
