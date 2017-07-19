This Couple Was Tired Of Everyone Pressuring Them To Have Kids, So They Got This Cute Pupper Instead

Meet Chandigarh-based newlyweds Janhavi and Akash Anand.
Ever since the two got hitched in November last year, they have been hounded by friends and family to have a baby.
So, they decided to go ahead and bring in the cutest baby in the world — a 6-week-old Golden Retriever.
They named the new addition to their family, Grammy. And life hasn't been the same ever since.
"My relatives from Himachal and New Delhi have been specially coming down to Chandigarh to visit him. We all love to pamper him," Janhavi told BuzzFeed.
In the time that they have spent taking care of Grammy, they have understood the gravity of taking care of a little pup who requires all your love and care.
They agree that while raising children is not the same, they do know what a great responsibility it is.
"Akash and I definitely don’t want to succumb the pressure of making babies just because our friends are having babies or everyone else wants us to have one," Janhavi explained.
Here's wishing the happy family a bright future and some wonderful paw-ssibilites ahead.
Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.