Tamil Nadu Police Officers Called Out Sexism In Films For Causing Crimes Against Women

“I personally feel as a lady police officer, I need to raise my voice against this.”

BuzzFeed Staff, India

The Indian film industry has been known for years for its misogynistic approach to stories and have been called out for it often.

newsdog.today

Recently, DCP S. Lakshmi of Coimbatore spoke out against the terrible precedents set by Tamil films, and how they have often directly led to crimes against women.

youtube.com

She took it upon herself to speak up against the misogyny.

youtube.com

She also added that her appeal was made to prevent further crimes against women.

youtube.com

5. However, DCP Lakshmi is not alone in her appeal to filmmakers. SP Ramya Bharathi and DCP Disha Mittal have also spoken up about misogyny in films.

Facebook: thecovaipost

6. Watch their urgent appeal here:

Facebook: video.php

