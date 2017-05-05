Tamil Nadu Police Officers Called Out Sexism In Films For Causing Crimes Against Women

1. The Indian film industry has been known for years for its misogynistic approach to stories and have been called out for it often.
2. Recently, DCP S. Lakshmi of Coimbatore spoke out against the terrible precedents set by Tamil films, and how they have often directly led to crimes against women.
3. She took it upon herself to speak up against the misogyny.
4. She also added that her appeal was made to prevent further crimes against women.
6. Watch their urgent appeal here:
Preview Your Response
Contributions
Connect With IndiaLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
Now Buzzing