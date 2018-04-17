 back to top
This Viral Photo Shows How The Kathua Rape Case Lawyer Is A Force To Reckon With

"How often do we see a photograph like this? A confident, professional woman flanked by men who are not lecherously staring at her."

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

This past week has seen the country reach a breaking point, as the delay in justice in recent rape cases, from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Kathua in Jammu, have made national news.

Getty Images

Protests defending the eight-year-old's rapists in Kathua have disturbed the entire country, making many of us question the state of affairs.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Deepika Singh Rajawat is the lawyer representing the case on her family's behalf in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP / Getty Images
Earlier today, this picture of her leaving the Supreme Court to address the media went viral on Twitter.

Twitter: @ashwaqM

While the rape and murder painted a grim picture of female freedoms in India, Rajawat's photo has been a refreshing contrast portraying female power and defiance.

Twitter: @ashwaqM

Rajawat has been a hero to many because of her defiance against her own colleagues in the Jammu Bar Association, who threatened her her against taking up the case.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP / Getty Images

Many have lauded her efforts while being threatened and maligned constantly.

twitter.com

While addressing the media yesterday, she opened up about threats she is receiving, saying, "Today, I don’t know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and may be they won’t allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don’t know how I can survive".

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP / Getty Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) said a panel has been formed to probe the actions of Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association lawyers, who had stopped police from filing a chargesheet in the case.

Besides this case, Rajawat also put a judge behind bars after he was accused of raping his maid earlier this year.

newsbugz.com

Rajawat runs an NGO called Voice For Rights which takes up cases of human rights abuse against women and children.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP / Getty Images

She especially fights cases of trafficking and of children who are victims of mines and works for juvenile justice.

