Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

A Man Was Denied Entry To A Mall In Kolkata Because He Was Wearing A Dhoti And Kurta

"This is unambiguously a new low for this city... Now public spaces are also threatened and a culture of segregation based on class is been practised unhindered."

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Yesterday, filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak was at Quest Mall in Kolkata.

facebook.com

Dressed in a dhoti and kurta, Avikunthak was allegedly denied entry into the mall.

Facebook: sen.debleena

A video of Avikunthak confronting the mall security went viral on Facebook. The uploader, Debleena Sen, is heard asking the man why he was denying them entry.

According to Sen's post, he was later allowed entry because Avikunthak "argued in English".
Facebook: sen.debleena

According to Sen's post, he was later allowed entry because Avikunthak "argued in English".

Sen's Facebook post about the incident went viral with over 4,800 shares and commenters were enraged.

Facebook: sen.debleena

BuzzFeed contacted the mall authorities who first denied the incident and then declined to comment.

Avikunthak, who didn't want to speak directly to the press, wrote this in a Facebook post:

Denying entry into the neo-colonial clubs of Kolkata is nothing new. But today I was denied entry into the Quest Mall because I was wearing dhoti (which I have been wearing for the last 26 years). On resisting and questioning I was told that we have orders because of security reasons to prohibit entry of people in lungi and dhoti. I was eventually allowed in because I could argue in English and assert myself.

This is unambiguously a new low for this city. Private clubs have always created hierarchies and distinctions because of clothing. Now public spaces are also threatened and a culture of segregation based on class is been practised unhindered. I write this with a sense of deep disgust.

Of course, this is not the first time that people have been denied entry into public spaces in Kolkata. Last year, Mocambo, a popular restaurant had also faced similar backlash.

twitter.com

Read the original post here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: sen.debleena

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India