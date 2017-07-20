Sections

14 Things You've Gotta Know About Ram Nath Kovind, India's New President

Kovind is now the 14th elected President of India.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. He won the Presidential election with 65.65% votes.

He was nominated by the candidate put forward by the BJP-led coalition NDA and was up
2. He is only the second Dalit leader to hold the position since K.R. Narayanan.

Getty Images

3. Ram Nath Kovind studied law at Kanpur University and served as an advocate in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for 16 years.

4. He also served as personal assistant to ex-prime minister Morarji Desai from 1977 to 1978.

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

5. As an advocate, he provided free legal aid to weaker sections of society, women, and the poor through the Free Legal Aid Society in New Delhi.

6. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 1994, and served for 12 years.

PTI

7. In 1996, he raised concerns about the "cultural invasion of foreign channels" in India, suggesting "censorship of adult movie channels".

8. Born a Dalit, Kovind formerly headed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Dalit Morcha, and was the all-India president of the Koli Samaj from 1998 to 2002.

Twitter: @narendramodi

9. He had represented India at the United Nations and even addressed the General Assembly in October 2002.

10. Kovind has openly opposed granting reservation to Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims.

He said: “ Their special interest is not in getting reservation in government jobs, they want Scheduled Caste category reservation for contesting elections from village Panchayats to the Lok Sabha ... The SCs would suffer from all angles in all fields. Moreover, it would further encourage conversion and fatally destroy the fabric of Indian society.”
11. As an MP, Kovind emphasised the development of basic infrastructure for education in rural areas, and helped in the construction of school buildings in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.

He has served as a member of several parliamentary committees, including the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, and the Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.
12. As an opposition MP, he raised questions about the issue of private, unaided educational institutions run by religious and linguistic minorities being exempt from reservations for SCs and STs.

13. He was chosen as governor of Bihar on August 8, 2015.

14. And for the next five years, he is our President.

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With India