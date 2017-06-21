13 Things You've Gotta Know About The Man Modi Wants To Be Our Next President

1. Ram Nath Kovind studied law at Kanpur University and served as an advocate in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for 16 years.
2. He also served as personal assistant to ex-Prime Minister Morarji Desai from 1977-78.
3. As an advocate he provided free legal aid to weaker sections of society, women and the poor under the Free Legal Aid Society in New Delhi.
4. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha from UP in 1994 and served for 12 years.
5. In 1996, he raised concerns about the "cultural invasion of foreign channels" in India, suggesting "censorship of adult movie channels".
6. Born a Dalit, Kovind used to head the BJP Dalit Morcha and was the all-India president of the Koli Samaj from 1998 to 2002.
7. Kovind has also openly opposed granting reservation to Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims.
8. As an MP, Kovind emphasised the development of basic infrastructure for education in rural areas and helped in the construction of school buildings in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand under MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) Scheme.
9. As an MP of the opposition, he raised questions on the issue of private, unaided educational institutions run by religious and linguistic minorities being exempt from reservations for SCs and STs.
10. He was chosen as Governor of Bihar on August 8, 2015.
11. While the choice has been welcomed by most of the NDA's allies, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray remained hesitant about the intentions behind the nomination.
12. CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury even called the nomination a "political move" on NDA's part.
13. The Opposition parties will be meeting on June 22 to decide on who they will be backing as their presidential candidate.
