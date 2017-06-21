Sections

13 Things You've Gotta Know About The Man Modi Wants To Be Our Next President

Ram Nath Kovind has been selected as the Centre's presidential nominee.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. Ram Nath Kovind studied law at Kanpur University and served as an advocate in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for 16 years.

Twitter: @TimesNow

2. He also served as personal assistant to ex-Prime Minister Morarji Desai from 1977-78.

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

3. As an advocate he provided free legal aid to weaker sections of society, women and the poor under the Free Legal Aid Society in New Delhi.

Twitter: @timesofindia

4. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha from UP in 1994 and served for 12 years.

PTI

5. In 1996, he raised concerns about the "cultural invasion of foreign channels" in India, suggesting "censorship of adult movie channels".

indiatvnews.com

6. Born a Dalit, Kovind used to head the BJP Dalit Morcha and was the all-India president of the Koli Samaj from 1998 to 2002.

Twitter: @narendramodi

7. Kovind has also openly opposed granting reservation to Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims.

He said, “ Their special interest is not in getting reservation in government jobs, they want Scheduled Caste category reservation for contesting elections from village Panchayats to the Lok Sabha... The SCs would suffer from all angles in all fields. Moreover, it would further encourage conversion and fatally destroy the fabric of Indian society.”
Twitter: @ndtv

He said, " Their special interest is not in getting reservation in government jobs, they want Scheduled Caste category reservation for contesting elections from village Panchayats to the Lok Sabha... The SCs would suffer from all angles in all fields. Moreover, it would further encourage conversion and fatally destroy the fabric of Indian society."

8. As an MP, Kovind emphasised the development of basic infrastructure for education in rural areas and helped in the construction of school buildings in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand under MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) Scheme.

He has served as a member of several parliamentary committees, including the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment as well.
Twitter: @narendramodi

He has served as a member of several parliamentary committees, including the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment as well.

9. As an MP of the opposition, he raised questions on the issue of private, unaided educational institutions run by religious and linguistic minorities being exempt from reservations for SCs and STs.

youtube.com

10. He was chosen as Governor of Bihar on August 8, 2015.

gallery.oneindia.com

11. While the choice has been welcomed by most of the NDA's allies, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray remained hesitant about the intentions behind the nomination.

If someone is trying to make a Dalit a President with the purpose of gaining a vote bank then we are not with them:… https://t.co/5cEqc8mFjW
ANI @ANI_news

If someone is trying to make a Dalit a President with the purpose of gaining a vote bank then we are not with them:… https://t.co/5cEqc8mFjW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Shiv Sena eventually decided to announce their support for his nomination.

12. CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury even called the nomination a "political move" on NDA's part.

#RamNathKovind ji RSS ke Dalit sakha ke pramukh thay, wo ek rajneeti hua na. Ye seedhi seedhi rajneetik takrao hai:… https://t.co/D9drJLsaPO
ANI @ANI_news

#RamNathKovind ji RSS ke Dalit sakha ke pramukh thay, wo ek rajneeti hua na. Ye seedhi seedhi rajneetik takrao hai:… https://t.co/D9drJLsaPO

Reply Retweet Favorite

13. The Opposition parties will be meeting on June 22 to decide on who they will be backing as their presidential candidate.

Raveendran / AFP / Getty Images

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

