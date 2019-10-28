If You've Never Considered Travelling To Bali, These 19 Spots Might Change Your Mind

Repeat after me: Kuta is not a final destination.

soniataylor
soniataylor
BuzzFeed Contributor

1. For spirituality, art and yoga, head to the jungle town of Ubud.

2. For hikes sprinkled with a side of danger, head to Mount Batur at sunrise.

3. For a bamboo wonderland with incredible eco-architecture worthy of a Neverland fantasy, hit up Green Village.

4. For a spectacular island trip to swim with manta rays, make your way to Nusa Penida.

5. And for the perfect place to do nothing, head to its sister island, Nusa Ceningan.

6. For a Canggu alternative (without the crowds and construction), visit Pererenan.

7. For beautiful views and an authentic Balinese village feel, head to Sidemen.

8. For insane volcanic views and diving adventures, head to Amed.

9. For beautiful, tropical waterfalls, find them within an hour of Ubud.

10. And for even more dramatic jungle waterfalls, head further north on the island to the Singaraja area.

11. For a dreamy northern Bali base surrounded by mountains, coffee and clove plantations, rice fields and lakes, stay in Munduk.

12. For rice terraces that are so beautiful, they're a UNESCO World Heritage site, head to Jatiluwih.

13. For secluded coastal views and local wildlife, head to Menjangan Island.

14. And if you want to swim in a Biorock-restored coral reef, hit up Pemuteran.

15. For cruising waters teeming with playful dolphins, head to Lovina.

16. For eerie aerial explorations, head to the Nusa Dua Selatan highway.

17. For dramatic cliffs with epic surf breaks and views, head to Uluwatu and the surrounding coast.

18. For a world-famous surf break on the criminally underrated east side of the island, make your way to Keramas Beach.

19. And finally, for cleansing the mind, body and soul, head to the temples at Sebatu.

