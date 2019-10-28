Bali’s only National Park is five hours from the airport in the north west. The distance is a plus though, considering most tourists file off the plane and head straight to the south and west. This renders Menjangan Island — which has bragging rights to Bali's best snorkelling and diving — as "off the beaten path". Other than famous coral reefs, Menjangan has an additional (and very cute) feature. Menjangan means ‘deer’ in Bahasa — and was named as such after locals spotted wild herds swimming there every spring.