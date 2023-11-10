Skip To Content
7 Dairy-Free Recipes That Will Delight Your Taste Buds

Dairy-free Aussies unite!

So Good
by So Good

Brand Publisher

My fellow dairy-free Aussies, unite as one to embrace the plant-based goodness on offer from So Good™ and their range of milks.

No longer will us dairy-free peeps be forced to compromise on taste to enjoy the creamy goodness of soups, smoothies and pastas — and we've done the hard work for you, by rounding up some of the most delish recipes for dairy-free feeds below.

Drool mode activated. 

1. First up, this gorg Pumpkin Soup is the perfect combination of creamy and warming for those cooler nights left between now and summer.

We love this soup for a few reasons! Firstly, it freezes nicely for meal-prep. Secondly, you can throw in those extra veggies that need to be used. And of course, it uses So Good Oat Extra Creamy Milk for its smooth and creamy texture.

2. Next, this Mixed Berry Acai Smoothie Bowl is the perfect combination of nutritious and aesthetically pleasing. It's pretty, it's refreshing and it's a great way to start your day with a nutritional boost that will also keep your tastebuds satisfied.

This one is super easy. Just pair your mixed berries with any extra fruit you want, chuck in your favourite chia seeds or oats and blend it all together with So Good Oat Milk No Added Sugar. You'll get that smooth and refreshing texture we all love in an acai bowl, without the dairy.

3. This next one is so good, pardon the pun. The Cinnamon Coconut Bread is such a comfort food, especially when served warm and straight out of the oven.

This is the perfect all-year round treat for morning teas and afternoon snacking. The Cinnamon Coconut Bread is made by combining all of your ingredients in a greased loaf pan and uses So Good Almond Milk Unsweetened for its deliciously dense consistency. As the ultimate bread fan, this one lives in my head rent-free. 

4. Jumping back to brekkie, it's impossible to go past these dairy-free oat milk Pancakes. They're wholesome, perfect with any topping and will please the whole family (or share-house).

For an easy but lush Sunday breakfast, these pancakes made with So Good Oat Milk No Added Sugar are vegan and a winner for their deliciousness and quick prep time. 

5. Now, one for my pasta lovers. This Creamy Pumpkin Fettucine is always a crowd pleaser at our house, and the leftovers make for a 10/10 lunch the next day.

This veggie-packed dinner uses So Good Oat Extra Creamy Milk to make the creamiest dairy-free pasta dish. It's perfect for any time of year and full of flavour. Hot tip: make extra, because you won't want to share. 

6. Next, this Korean Strawberry Milk is a fresh little afternoon treat that is perfect for your 3pm pick-me-up.

Make using a punnet of fresh strawberries and So Good Oat Extra Creamy Milk. It's super easy and especially enjoyable on a warm spring or summer afternoon — just add extra ice for a cooling, milky delight. 

7. Finally, these PB & J Crumble Bars are as delicious as they are nostalgic.

The Sanitarium Smooth Peanut Butter paired with jam takes me right back to my childhood in the most drool-worthy way. The sweet treat also uses So Good Almond Milk Unsweetened for a deliciously nutty base, and leftovers can be kept in the fridge for up to 1 week (though believe me, they won't last that long). 

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to So Good's recipe collection for more inspo on delicious dairy-free meals for every occasion.

