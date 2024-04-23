Creamy Oat, Cashew and Asparagus Spaghetti

Method:

STEP 1: Place the So Good Extra Creamy Oat Milk , cashews, garlic, Italian herbs and salt in a small pot on medium heat. Simmer for 15 minutes, until the cashews have absorbed 1⁄4 of the milk mixture.

STEP 2: Remove from heat and place in a heat-proof blender. Blend the cashew oat sauce until smooth and set aside.

STEP 3: Cook spaghetti according to package directions. In the last minute of cooking, add the asparagus pieces to the spaghetti.

STEP 4: Reserve one cup of the pasta water, then drain spaghetti and asparagus, and set aside.

STEP 5: In a large saucepan on low heat, gently mix the cashew oat sauce, spaghetti, and asparagus pieces. Add in the pasta water, as needed, to thin out the sauce. Season to taste.

STEP 6: In a small bowl, mix the parsley, chili, and walnuts.

STEP 7: Serve cashew, oat and asparagus spaghetti with the chili walnut crunch, pepper and a squeeze of lemon.

STEP 8: Enjoy.