Banana Oat Cookie Sandwiches

Method:

STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line two baking trays with baking paper.





STEP 2: In a large bowl, combine oats, flour, sugar, spice, salt, chopped walnuts and chocolate chips.





STEP 3: Whisk So Good Oat No Added Sugar, banana, and olive oil in a jug. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix well.





STEP 4: Using an ice cream scoop, measure out heaped tablespoons of batter onto the prepared tray to create 18 cookies, then flatten slightly. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the tops of the cookies are golden and firm.





STEP 5: Cool on the pan for 2 - 3 minutes, then move to a rack and cool completely.





STEP 6: Line a tray that will fit into your freezer with baking paper.





STEP 7: Scoop out a serving of So Good Vanilla Bliss Frozen Dessert.





STEP 8: Place one scoop of So Good Vanilla Bliss Frozen Dessert in between two cooled Banana Oat Cookies. Slightly press together. Repeat until all cookies have been used.





STEP 9: Enjoy!