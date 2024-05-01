Snapchat Wants You To Grab Your Bestie And Head To Gelato Messina This Mates Day On May 8 — Here’s Why

Snapchat are inviting you to pour some sugar on your friendship this Mates Day (May 8) with a little help from dessert hall-of-famer — Gelato Messina!
Whether it's laughing at silly snaps, sharing inside jokes or simply enjoying each other's company — there's something that just ~hits different~ when you're spending time with your best friend. And now, you're being rewarded for your platonic co-dependant relationship (as you should be).
The limited-edition flavour they've created alongside Gelato Messina — free exclusively for best friends in honour of Mates Day on May 8 (get it?) — is aptly called "Oh Snap!".
Snapchatters across Australia can swing by any Gelato Messina store with their bestie and show the app on their phones to snag a free scoop of 'Oh Snap!' gelato each.
But the party doesn't stop there, because Snapchat is also taking over the Surry Hills Messina location with an unmissable takeover on May 8 — Mates Day.
Your delicious scoop is waiting, so grab your bestie and head to Messina on May 8 for Mates Day to celebrate.
Mark your calendars, 'cause you're not going to want to miss this one!