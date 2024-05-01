Paid Post

Snapchat Wants You To Grab Your Bestie And Head To Gelato Messina This Mates Day On May 8 — Here’s Why

Slay your May 8, Mates Day celebrations with Snapchat and Gelato Messina's limited-edition 'Oh Snap!' gelato.

Snapchat are inviting you to pour some sugar on your friendship this Mates Day (May 8) with a little help from dessert hall-of-famer — Gelato Messina!

Two people sitting and enjoying ice cream cups with visible brand logos
From free scoops of limited-edition gelato (until stock lasts) — to a full-on Snapchat takeover at the Surry Hills, Sydney store, this event is all about bringing besties together for some delicious fun.

Whether it's laughing at silly snaps, sharing inside jokes or simply enjoying each other's company — there's something that just ~hits different~ when you're spending time with your best friend. And now, you're being rewarded for your platonic co-dependant relationship (as you should be).

Group of five friends laughing and looking at a phone around a table indoors
Of course, aside from Snapchat ensuring I never forget my best friend's birthday every year (thank you, Highlights!), it's also an incredible tool to use to stay in touch, send quick updates — and of course, take a stroll down memory lane. So it makes sense that they're big on friendship! 

The limited-edition flavour they've created alongside Gelato Messina — free exclusively for best friends in honour of Mates Day on May 8 (get it?) — is aptly called "Oh Snap!".

A Snapchat-branded dessert cup next to cheesecake, with people holding phones in the background
The flavour is inspired by an Aussie after-school classic — the vanilla slice. It features creamy vanilla custard gelato, laced with a bright passionfruit puree and caramelised puff pastry pieces that'll make each bite as important as keeping up your Snapchat Streak with your bestie. 

Snapchatters across Australia can swing by any Gelato Messina store with their bestie and show the app on their phones to snag a free scoop of 'Oh Snap!' gelato each.

Person holding a Snapchat-branded cup of ice cream with a wooden spoon
Which means from 12pm til close — or when they run out — you'll have a chance to toast to your unbreakable bond over a treat that'll transport you to dessert euphoria. 

But the party doesn't stop there, because Snapchat is also taking over the Surry Hills Messina location with an unmissable takeover on May 8 — Mates Day.

Woman smiling holding a snack, wearing a bucket hat and layered tops, standing against a striped wall
The store will be decked out in hues of yellow, along with heaps of spots to snap pics with your BFF from midday to 10.30pm. You'll also have a chance to get your hands on some fun Snapchat merch — and don't forget that scoop of free gelato!

Your delicious scoop is waiting, so grab your bestie and head to Messina on May 8 for Mates Day to celebrate.

Mark your calendars, 'cause you're not going to want to miss this one!