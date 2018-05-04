Could DNA Finally Identify The Zodiac Killer? Investigators Are Now Trying The Same Tools That Caught The Golden State Killer

Investigators in Northern California have submitted decades-old letters from the Zodiac Killer to a DNA lab in a new attempt to identify the notorious Bay Area murderer using the same online genetic databases used to catch the suspected Golden State Killer last week.

Vallejo Police Detective Terry Poyser told the Sacramento Bee that investigators recently sent the letters to a private DNA lab for a type of advanced analysis that had previously not been available.

Poyser said the lab would attempt to obtain a full DNA profile from saliva on the envelope flap and stamps. If a genetic profile can be obtained, investigators will then try to run the DNA through online genealogical databases.

"They were confident they would be able to get something off it," Poyser told the Bee.

The Zodiac Killer terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s, killing five people and leaving two survivors in attacks in Benicia, Vallejo, Lake Berryessa, and San Francisco. He claimed responsibility for many more deaths in a series of taunting letters he sent to local news outlets.