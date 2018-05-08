World Leaders Are Condemning Trump’s Decision To Withdraw From The Iran Deal

Share On more Share On more

Leaders from Germany, France, the UK and others quickly condemned President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.

Finalized in 2015, the deal, which placed limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions, was presented as a major foreign policy win.

The US, UK, France, Russia, China, Germany and Iran were all parties to the agreement, which was also endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Here's what world leaders are saying about Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal: