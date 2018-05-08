 back to top
World Leaders Are Condemning Trump’s Decision To Withdraw From The Iran Deal

Germany, France, and UK leaders issued a joint statement expressing "regret and concern" about the decision.

Stephanie K. Baer
Leaders from Germany, France, the UK and others quickly condemned President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.

Finalized in 2015, the deal, which placed limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions, was presented as a major foreign policy win.

The US, UK, France, Russia, China, Germany and Iran were all parties to the agreement, which was also endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Here's what world leaders are saying about Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Theresa May

In a joint statement, they expressed "regret and concern" about Trump's decision and reiterated their commitment to the deal.

"This agreement remains important for our shared security," the statement said.

Together, we emphasise our continuing commitment to the JCPoA. This agreement remains important for our shared security. We recall that the JCPoA was unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council in resolution 2231. This resolution remains the binding international legal framework for the resolution of the dispute about the Iranian nuclear programme. We urge all sides to remain committed to its full implementation and to act in a spirit of responsibility.

According to the IAEA, Iran continues to abide by the restrictions set out by the JCPoA, in line with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The world is a safer place as a result. Therefore we, the E3, will remain parties to the JCPoA. Our governments remain committed to ensuring the agreement is upheld, and will work with all the remaining parties to the deal to ensure this remains the case including through ensuring the continuing economic benefits to the Iranian people that are linked to the agreement.

The statement went on:

We encourage Iran to show restraint in response to the decision by the US; Iran must continue to meet its own obligations under the deal, cooperating fully and in a timely manner with IAEA inspection requirements. The IAEA must be able to continue to carry out its long-term verification and monitoring programme without restriction or hindrance. In turn, Iran should continue to receive the sanctions relief it is entitled to whilst it remains in compliance with the terms of the deal.

There must be no doubt: Iran’s nuclear program must always remain peaceful and civilian.

Macron wrote on Twitter that the US withdrawal leaves the "nuclear non-proliferation regime" at stake.

France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake.
Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake.

Barack Obama

Obama called the decision to withdraw &quot;misguided&quot; and a &quot;serious mistake.&quot;&quot;Walking away from the JCPOA turns our back on America’s closest allies, and an agreement that our country’s leading diplomats, scientists, and intelligence professionals negotiated,&quot; Obama said in a statement.He added that while policies and priorities inevitably change from administration to administration &quot;the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers.&quot;
Obama called the decision to withdraw "misguided" and a "serious mistake."

"Walking away from the JCPOA turns our back on America’s closest allies, and an agreement that our country’s leading diplomats, scientists, and intelligence professionals negotiated," Obama said in a statement.

He added that while policies and priorities inevitably change from administration to administration "the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Rouhani, who has touted the agreement as a way for his country to move past the weight the sanctions had placed on the economy, said Iran will remain within the terms of the deal.As part of his decision, Trump said he was allowing sanctions against Iran to resume.&quot;Iran is a country that adheres to its commitments and the US is a country that has never adhered to its commitments,&quot; Rouhani said during a national address.
Rouhani, who has touted the agreement as a way for his country to move past the weight the sanctions had placed on the economy, said Iran will remain within the terms of the deal.

As part of his decision, Trump said he was allowing sanctions against Iran to resume.

"Iran is a country that adheres to its commitments and the US is a country that has never adhered to its commitments," Rouhani said during a national address.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Guterres said in a statement that he was &quot;deeply concerned&quot; by Trump&#x27;s decision and called on other parties of the deal to continue adhering to their commitments in the agreement.&quot;I have consistently reiterated that the JCPOA represents a major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy and has contributed to regional and international peace and security,&quot; Guterres said in the statement.
Guterres said in a statement that he was "deeply concerned" by Trump's decision and called on other parties of the deal to continue adhering to their commitments in the agreement.

"I have consistently reiterated that the JCPOA represents a major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy and has contributed to regional and international peace and security," Guterres said in the statement.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry

Kerry said the decision weakens US security and was &quot;not in America&#x27;s interests.&quot;&quot;Instead of building on unprecedented nonproliferation verification measures, this decision risks throwing them away and dragging the world back to the brink we faced a few years ago,&quot; Kerry said in a statement on Twitter.
Kerry said the decision weakens US security and was "not in America's interests."

"Instead of building on unprecedented nonproliferation verification measures, this decision risks throwing them away and dragging the world back to the brink we faced a few years ago," Kerry said in a statement on Twitter.

Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was &quot;deeply disappointed&quot; by Trump&#x27;s decision, and that the US had no grounds for undermining the deal.&quot;We are extremely concerned that the United States is once again acting contrary to the opinion of most states and exclusively in its own narrow-interest and opportunistic interests, grossly violating the norms of international law,&quot; the statement said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was "deeply disappointed" by Trump's decision, and that the US had no grounds for undermining the deal.

"We are extremely concerned that the United States is once again acting contrary to the opinion of most states and exclusively in its own narrow-interest and opportunistic interests, grossly violating the norms of international law," the statement said.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney

Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Simon Coveney said he was &quot;greatly disappointed&quot; by the announcement that the US is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.&quot;Ireland and our EU partners, and a very broad spectrum of international opinion have made clear that we believe the JCPOA was a significant diplomatic achievement, and that all parties to it should implement it in full,&quot; Coveney said in a statement.Coveney added that Ireland and the US share many concerns about Iranian policy, but that the way to address those concerns &quot;is not to move away from the one area where significant progress has been made.&quot;
Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Simon Coveney said he was "greatly disappointed" by the announcement that the US is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

"Ireland and our EU partners, and a very broad spectrum of international opinion have made clear that we believe the JCPOA was a significant diplomatic achievement, and that all parties to it should implement it in full," Coveney said in a statement.

Coveney added that Ireland and the US share many concerns about Iranian policy, but that the way to address those concerns "is not to move away from the one area where significant progress has been made."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

