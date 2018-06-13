Should California Split Into 3 States? Voters Will Get Too Decide In November

California voters will get the chance to decide whether to divide the Golden State into three new states in November after an initiative garnered enough valid signatures to make it onto the ballot.



Proponents of the Cal 3 initiative filed more than 402,468 valid signatures — or 110% of the required 365,880 signatures — making it eligible for the Nov. 6, 2018, ballot, the California Secretary of State's Office said Tuesday.

If approved by voters and Congress, the initiative, which was proposed by billionaire Timothy Draper, would split California into three states: Northern California, California, and Southern California.

Each new state would have a population between 12.3 million and 13.9 million, according to the initiative website, with Southern California being the largest and California being the smallest.

In a notice to county clerks, state officials said they will certify the initiative for the ballot June 28 unless it is withdrawn by the proponents.



Draper, who was also behind a 2014 effort to split the state into six, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.