These Black Women Say They Were Discriminated Against After A Golf Course Called The Police On Them

Five black women were kicked off a golf course in York, Pennsylvania, Saturday after the club owners said they were playing too slowly and took too long of a break between holes.

In a Facebook post, Sandra Thompson said she and her friends were told to leave the premises and had the police called on them while they were playing golf at the Grandview Golf Club.

Thompson said at first they were told that they weren't keeping up with the pace of play, according to the Associated Press. Later, after taking a break in between the ninth and 10th holes, the women were told they took too long of a break and had to leave.

"We, the only all African American group and the only all women golf group on the Grandview Golf Club’s course, were discriminated against, refused the benefits of our membership, were told to vacate the premises, and had the police called on us," Thompson wrote on Facebook.

In a video she posted to YouTube, several white men are seen confronting the group of women about the issue.

One of the men, who identifies himself as Jordan Chronister, tells Thompson to "remove yourself from the premises in the next five minutes," the video shows.

The women argued they took an appropriate break, and that the group of men behind them had paused to drink a beer and were not ready to tee off. One of the men tells the women that the police had been called, and so they waited.

Officers arrived, conducted interviews and left without charging anyone.

Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel told the York Daily Record the situation "did not warrant any charges."



"All parties left, and we left as well," Bentzel said.

The Grandview Golf Course has since apologized to the women in a post on Facebook, saying that their experience "does not reflect our organization's values."