The Washington Capitals Have Been Partying Nonstop Since Winning The Stanley Cup And We're Totally Here For It

ICYMI, the Washington Capitals won the franchise's first Stanley Cup on Thursday, giving the nation's capital its first sports championship since 1992.
The victory was a long time coming for the ice hockey team, which, in its more than 40-year history, has made the most playoff appearances of any professional sports team before its first title, according to the Washington Post.
Fans were overjoyed.
And the players have been partying nonstop since beating the Golden Knights in Las Vegas Thursday night.
Alex Ovechkin, the team's captain and longest-tenured player, has been carrying the cup everywhere they go.
He can't seem to put it down.
But things got really crazy on Saturday when the Capitals went to the Washington Nationals game to continue celebrating their championship. Here's Ovechkin, who threw out the first pitch of the game, raising the cup mid-inning.
When asked by a reporter how it felt to be in front of so many fans, the players just started singing "We Are The Champions."
And proceeded to get really drunk at the game.
And Ovechkin did a keg stand out of the Stanley Cup.
They got so drunk they ended up going for a swim in a public fountain.
And it appears they kept drinking — and singing — for most of the night.
It was quite the party.
Congrats Caps!
