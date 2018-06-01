 back to top

The Cavaliers Just Lost Game 1 Of The NBA Finals In The Most Epic Fail In Sports History

"What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win the series?"

Stephanie K. Baer
Stephanie K. Baer
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night after the most bizarre and possibly the worst play ever in sports history.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

With 4.7 seconds left in the game, the Cavs' J.R. Smith dribbled out the clock. Problem was, it was a tie game.

What was J.R. doing? 😐
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

What was J.R. doing? 😐

The game went into overtime and the Golden State Warriors won 124-114.

It looks like Smith thought the Cavaliers were ahead but they were actually tied 107-107 when he got the rebound from a free throw.

“I thought we were ahead.” - JR Smith
Agent of NBA Chaos @World_Wide_Wob

"I thought we were ahead." - JR Smith

Coach Tyronn Lue also said at the postgame conference that "he thought we were on up."

Although, Smith told reporters afterward that he knew the game was tied.

JR Smith: "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

JR Smith: "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."

"I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off," Smith said. "If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."

The mind-blowing defeat was especially devastating for LeBron James, who, in his eighth straight NBA finals, scored 51 points for the Cavaliers.

Greg M. Cooper / USA TODAY Sports

James' face when Smith dribbles past him really says it all.

[SCREAMING INTERNALLY]
CBS Sports @CBSSports

[SCREAMING INTERNALLY]

And, of course, the memes are even better.

#NBAFinals
Nat @natt0

#NBAFinals

When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine
Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler

When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine

“HOW THE F—- YOU HEARING ‘YANNY’?” #nbafinals
nascarcasm @nascarcasm

"HOW THE F—- YOU HEARING 'YANNY'?" #nbafinals

This is why I hate group projects
Brit Bennett @britrbennett

This is why I hate group projects

It truly was a historic play.

Put this in the Smithsonian
Dub @WMsDiary

Put this in the Smithsonian

SPOILER ALERT: The plot of Avengers: Infinity War even made an appearance.

“We almost had the glove off, Star Lord. Why would you do that?”
Frank Pallotta @frankpallotta

"We almost had the glove off, Star Lord. Why would you do that?"

"What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series?"

What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series?
Jedi🧐 @jayrashad__

What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series?

Drake, too.

Michael Swander @MichaelSwander

But no one seems to know exactly what he was doing.

@jayrashad__
sherean @sherean

@jayrashad__

Game 2 tip-off is at 5 p.m. PST Sunday.

#NBAFinals
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

#NBAFinals

Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

