Tesla Says The SUV Involved In A Deadly Crash Was Driving On Autopilot

KTVU via AP

A Tesla SUV involved in a fatal crash in Northern California last week was driving with its semiautonomous Autopilot system engaged moments before it struck a freeway divider, the electric vehicle company said late Friday.

Walter Huang was killed when his Model X crashed on March 23 into a concrete lane divider on Highway 101 in Mountain View, California. Huang's family told KGO-TV that he had repeatedly complained that the car's semiautonomous system kept veering toward the same barrier.

In a statement, Tesla said the SUV's logs show the driver's hands weren't detected on the wheel for six seconds before the collision despite several warnings.

"The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider," the statement said. "The vehicle logs show that no action was taken."

On Tuesday, the company said a safety barrier that protects vehicles from the concrete divider was missing at the time of the deadly crash.