Stormy Daniels Was On SNL And We're Like 😳😬😆

Saturday Night Live gave us a perfect storm of a cold open this week, with Stormy Daniels making a surprise appearance as herself along with a host of other White House characters.

The sketch opened with President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, played by actor Ben Stiller, making a phone call to the president from a New York City payphone.

Trump, played by actor Alec Baldwin, suggests they call up "the sharpest legal mind since My Cousin Vinnie "— Rudy Giuliani.

"Mr. Trump I don't know what to do you keep changing your story on the Stormy Daniels payment," Stiller's Cohen says.

Cohen wants to get their story straight on a $130,000 payment he facilitated to Daniels in connection with a 2016 agreement that bars her from speaking about an alleged relationship with Trump more than a decade ago.

Giuliani, played by SNL cast member Kate McKinnon, is sitting on the set of a Fox News program, one of 26 talk shows he says he's going on today.

Finally, Trump tells Cohen to call up Daniels to settle this payment debacle once and for all.

The three men agree and then the sketch turns into a game of musical phones with Cohen fielding calls from Vice President Mike Pence and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault — played by SNL cast members Beck Bennett and Leslie Jones — and several members of Trump's family.

"Guys, can we please just decide on one lie and stick to it? Because our stories are all over the place," Cohen asks.

Cohen loops Trump back on the line for a three-way conference call that, naturally, the FBI is listening in on.

Trump tells Cohen he can take it from here and drops him from the call.

"And what are you wearing?" Trump says.

"Stormy? This is Michael Cohen. Are you alone?" Cohen asks.

"Maybe keep me on the phone, too. I'll just be quiet and listen."

"So, what up, girl?"

Trump asks Daniels to "stop making such a big deal" about the payment and agreement about their alleged affair.

"Everyone knows it's just an act," Trump says.

"I work in adult films. We're not really known for our acting," Daniels replies.

Trump then asks her what she needs to make the legal debacle over the payment and the alleged affair go away.

"A resignation," Daniels replies.

"Yeah, right," Trump says. "Being president is like doing porn. Once you do it, it's hard to do anything else."

Finally, Trump asks why he can't solve their relationship. "We'll always have Shark Week," he adds.