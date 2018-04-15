Robert De Niro And Ben Stiller Reenacted "Meet The Parents" As Mueller And Michael Cohen And OMG

"I have nipples. Can you milk me Mr. Cohen?"

The sketch, set in the Department of Justice, opens with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Vice President Mike Pence, played by SNL cast members Kate McKinnon and Beck Bennett, discussing the latest developments in Mueller's investigation. Then in walks Cohen himself, played by Stiller.

Stiller's Cohen is there to complain about the FBI's raid on his office. "Can you believe what they’re doing to poor Mr. Trump? It’s a disgrace! This whole raid was a complete violation of attorney-criminal privilege.” "Look we got a real problem here, Jeff,” he adds. “Do you know how much evidence I have in my office? I’m Donald Trump’s lawyer. I’ve got a whole hard drive that’s just labeled, ‘Yikes!’” Eventually, McKinnon and Bennet send him down the hall because there's "someone who would like to speak with you."

De Niro, as Mueller, proceeds to grill Stiller's Cohen about Trump, the Russia investigation, and the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. “It was supposed to be a surprise for Stormy,” the fake Cohen tries to explain as the fake Mueller presses him on what Trump knew about the payment. “A gift, like a rock thrown through a window with a note tied to it that says, ‘Stop talking.’” Asked whether he's ever threatened people to stay quiet, Stiller as Cohen responds: “Directly? No. But let’s just say I’ve cut a lot of letters out of a lot of magazines." "I’m just trying to milk some information out of people, so what?” he adds, cueing up another line from their Meet The Parents scene. “Did you say milk?” DeNiro’s Mueller replies. "Yeah, like with cow, or a goat or a cat,” Stiller says. “I mean, you can milk anything with nipples.”

“Really? I have nipples,” DeNiro says. “Can you milk me, Mr. Cohen?” Robert Mueller (Robert De Niro) has a few questions for President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller). #SNL

Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

