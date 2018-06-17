An Armed Man Spouting A Bizarre Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory Was Arrested After A Standoff At The Hoover Dam

The man held a sign that said, "release the OIG report," a reference to a conspiracy theory that claims Trump will soon expose the "deep state."

An armed man was arrested Friday after driving an armored vehicle onto a bridge spanning the Hoover Dam and blocking traffic to demand the government “release the OIG report," a call spouted by believers of an internet conspiracy theory, in a 90-minute standoff with authorities. Images captured during the standoff showed the driver parking a black armored truck across the southbound lanes of the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge at the Arizona and Nevada border around noon, snarling traffic

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Matthew P. Wright, of Henderson, Nevada, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

In a statement, the department said Wright reportedly stood outside of the vehicle holding a sign that said, "release the OIG report." The demand appears to refer to an unredacted Justice Department inspector general report the bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory known as "QAnon" suggests will expose the "deep state," a supposed shadowy network entrenched in the government. In a video apparently filmed inside the vehicle and posted online by far-right activist Laura Loomer, the man says, "No more lies. No more bullshit. We the people demand full disclosure." "We elected you to do a duty," the man continues, apparently addressing President Trump. "You said you were going to lock certain people up when you were elected. You have yet to do that."



@KTNV I was there, he let my truck go by... This is the sogn he was holding up.

Authorities closed the bridge and all lanes of US Route 93. Just before 1 p.m., the armored truck left the bridge and began traveling southbound on the highway, failing to stop for law enforcement. The truck ran over tire strips and eventually came to a stop on a dirt road several miles southeast of the bridge. Wright exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. A rifle and a handgun were found inside the truck. Wright was booked into the Mohave County Jail on charges of obstruction of a highway, endangerment, unlawful flight from law enforcement, misconduct involving a weapon, and making terrorist threats. Mark Mills, a truck driver stuck in traffic during the standoff, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he became panicked when we saw the armored truck blocking traffic. “I wasn’t sure if he was trying to blow up the bridge or what,” he recalled.



