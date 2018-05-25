Publix Will Halt Political Contributions After Students Protested Its Support Of An NRA-Backed Candidate

David Hogg, center, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, holds the hand of fellow student Caspen Becher, lower left, at a Publix supermarket on May 25.

A Florida-based supermarket chain said Friday that it will stop contributing to political campaigns after students protested the company's support of a gubernatorial candidate backed by the National Rifle Association.

Led by Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, student demonstrators gathered for a "die-in" at the Publix located blocks away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a shooter killed 17 students and faculty.

The demonstrators lay down in the store for 12 minutes. That’s 720 seconds — about the number of school shootings in recent history, Hogg said. Hogg organized the event to protest the grocery chain's donations to Florida gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has called himself a "proud NRA sellout," according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Just before the demonstration was scheduled to start, Publix announced it had decided to suspend all corporate-funded campaign contributions "as we reevaluate our giving processes."

"At Publix, we respect the students and members of the community who have chosen to express their voices on these issues," the supermarket chain said in a statement. "We regret that our contributions have led to a divide in our community."