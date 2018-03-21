Police Want To Block Brother Of Suspected Parkland School Shooter From Owning A Gun

Broward County sheriff's officials said Tuesday they were seeking to prevent the 18-year-old brother of Nikolas Cruz from owning a gun under a new state law adopted in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Officials filed a petition in court for a risk protection order (RPO), which, if granted, would prohibit Zachary Cruz from possessing and acquiring firearms, according to a sheriff's office statement.
The younger brother of the suspected shooter was also involuntary committed for a mental health evaluation.
The concept of proactive RPOs was just signed into law by Governor Scott last week.
The request for the order came one day after Zachary Cruz was arrested on suspicion of trespassing onto Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where his brother allegedly killed 17 people.
He was seen skateboarding on school grounds at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report obtained by BuzzFeed News.
Deputies said he was previously warned not to go on campus.
"Defendant Cruz surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds," the report said.
The younger Cruz told deputies he wanted to "reflect on the shooting" and "soak it in," according to the report.
A Broward County judge set a $500,000 bond Tuesday for Zachary Cruz, according to the Miami Herald.
His attorney told the judge that the standard bond for trespassing on school grounds is $25 and that Cruz had already paid it, the Herald reported.
“He’s being held because of who he’s related to, not because of what he did,” the attorney said.
Suspected Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Told His Therapists He Dreamed About Killing People
buzzfeed.com
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.