Police Want To Block Brother Of Suspected Parkland School Shooter From Owning A Gun

Broward County sheriff's officials said Tuesday they were seeking to prevent the 18-year-old brother of Nikolas Cruz from owning a gun under a new state law adopted in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Officials filed a petition in court for a risk protection order (RPO), which, if granted, would prohibit Zachary Cruz from possessing and acquiring firearms, according to a sheriff's office statement.

The younger brother of the suspected shooter was also involuntary committed for a mental health evaluation.

The concept of proactive RPOs was just signed into law by Governor Scott last week.