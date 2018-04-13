Former FBI Director James Comey Doesn't Hold Back On Trump In His New Book

Comey likened the president's alleged crusade to obtain his loyalty to that of a mafia boss and said a bunch of other not-so-flattering things about the leader of the free world.

BuzzFeed News obtained a copy of the book, which was scheduled to be released April 17. In the book, Comey, who served as director of the FBI from 2013 until Trump fired him last year in mid-May, shares accounts of how he handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation, the circumstances around his firing, and other experiences during his career spanning three administrations. Comey was abruptly fired for, according to a Justice Department memo, his handling of the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. But hanging over everything was Comey's FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential ties between Trump's campaign and Russia. Throughout his memoir, which is mostly based on notes he took after his meetings and conversations with the president, Comey takes several jabs at Trump, calling his presidency a "forest fire" and poking fun at his hand size and complexion. "Donald Trump's presidency threatens much of what is good in this nation," Comey writes. "This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional value. His leadership is transactional, ego driven, and about personal loyalty."

Comey assumed Hillary Clinton was going to win the 2016 election and has asked himself repeatedly if he was influenced by that assumption when he decided to announce 11 days before the election that the FBI had found new emails related to the closed email investigation. It is entirely possible that, because I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president, my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the restarted investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in all polls. But I don't know. Share On email Share On email Email

Comey makes fun of Trump's hand size and complexion. Trump's face, Comey writes, appeared "slightly orange, with bright half-moons under his eyes" that he assumed were caused by small tanning goggles. Comey also riffs on Trump's "impressively coiffed, bright blond hair," and how he made a mental note to check the size of president's hand when he extended it. "It was smaller than mine, but did not seem unusually so," Comey recalls. Share On email Share On email Email

Comey repeatedly likens Trump to a mafia boss. When Comey met Trump to brief him on Russia’s involvement in the election, he recalled the then-president-elect's reaction reminded him of the mob. Comey writes that Trump asked only one question: "But you found there was no impact on the result, right?" Trump and his team then “shifted immediately into a strategy session about messaging on Russia. About how they could spin what we’d just told them." Comey said he had never seen president George W. Bush or Barack Obama discuss communication and political strategy in front of intelligence officials "I tried to tell myself that maybe this was because Trump and his team had little experience on these matters — Trump, of course, had no experience in government whatsoever — but in an instant, the line between intelligence and politics began to fade," Comey writes. He goes on to compare the scene to his days as a Manhattan federal prosecutor all too familiar with New York mafia social clubs like the Ravenite, the Palma Boys and Cafe Giardino. "I couldn’t shake the picture," he writes. "And looking back, it wasn’t as odd and dramatic as I thought it was at the time." Comey goes on to describe Trump's crusade to secure his loyalty in the now-infamous private White House dinner on Jan. 27, 2017, in which he says the president told him, "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty." “The demand was like Sammy the Bull’s Cosa Nostra induction ceremony — with Trump, in the role of the family boss, asking me if I have what it takes to be a 'made man,'" Comey writes, referring to the former leader of the Gambino crime family whose testimony helped convict mob boss John Gotti. Share On email Share On email Email

Trump asked Comey to look into the "golden showers thing." Also during the White House dinner, Trump brought up former British spy Christopher Steele's dossier that alleged links between Trump and the Russian government. Unprompted, and in another zag in the conversation, he brought up what he called the “golden showers thing,” repeating much of what he had said to me previously, adding that it bothered him if there was “even one percent chance” his wife, Melania, thought it was true.



That distracted me slightly because I immediately began wondering why his wife would think there was any chance, even a small one, that he had been with prostitutes urinating on each other in Moscow … In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99 percent chance her husband didn’t do that? Share On email Share On email Email

