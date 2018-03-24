The Owners Of The "World's Tallest" Waterslide That Decapitated A Boy Allegedly Knew The Ride Was Deadly

The designers and operators of a Kansas waterslide hyped as the world's tallest knew the ride posed substantial safety risks and that it severely injured others before a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on the slide in 2016, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday.

The 47-page indictment, obtained by The Kansas City Star, alleges that the Schlitterbahn Kansas City water park and the designers of the 168-foot-tall Verrückt waterslide rushed the ride into use “in a spur-of-the-moment bid to impress producers” of cable TV show and lacked the technical expertise to properly design it.



The indictment says that the slide's design "violated nearly all aspects of the longstanding industry safety standards." Most notably, the design "guaranteed that rafts would occasionally go airborne in a manner that could severely injure or kill the occupants."

Because of this, the slide was redesigned, but the problem was never fixed.



"[Verrückt] could hurt me, it could kill me, it is a seriously dangerous piece of equipment today because there are things that we don't know about it," Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeffrey Wayne Henry said in internal documents, according to the indictment. "I could die going down this ride."

On Aug. 7, 2016, two years after the ride opened and after 11 others were injured, 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was decapitated and two adult women were severely injured when their raft went airborne and collided with overhead hoops and netting attached to the slide.