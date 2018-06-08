Here’s How Kim Kardashian Says Her Meeting With Trump Went Down

Kim Kardashian West said in a televised interview Thursday that President Trump expressed sympathy for Alice Johnson, the 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense, when the reality star met with him last week to discuss her case.

"He felt it, he was compassionate," Kardashian West told CNN's Van Jones after Trump granted clemency to Johnson.

"He said, 'You know, this is a really long time that she's been in here. This just isn't fair,'" Kardashian West continued. "He knew that this was the right thing to do."

During the interview, Kardashian West talked about meeting with Trump and how she had to separate her feelings about his administration's policies from the issue at hand.

"At that point, I had to make the decision that this was bigger than me. So I'm worried about my brand? And a woman's been in jail for 22 years almost? That to me, it wasn't even a question," the reality star said. "I would have taken the backlash no matter what the outcome would have been, just to try for her."