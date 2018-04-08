 back to top
Cardi B Just Confirmed She's Pregnant On SNL And People Are So Excited

The rapper revealed her baby bump during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Stephanie K. Baer
The day after releasing her highly anticipated debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B delivered another piece of highly anticipated news on Saturday — she's pregnant.

The rapper confirmed her pregnancy during a Saturday Night Live performance in which she wore a long, white, form-fitting dress that revealed a baby bump.

Pregnancy rumors started swirling around Cardi B in February when TMZ reported that she was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

Before Saturday, the rapper had not publicly confirmed those rumors.
The internet is pretty excited to say the least.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy while singing "Be Careful" on SNL
Kimi @KimbaLionInZion

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy while singing "Be Careful" on SNL

Me when #CardiB announced her pregnancy on #snl
Jerry Williams @JayC_Will

Me when #CardiB announced her pregnancy on #snl

#cardib is pregnant and this is honestly my reaction 😩
Kavion. 🍒 @Levelup_son

#cardib is pregnant and this is honestly my reaction 😩

And just happy that it's finally out in the open.

When I found out #CardiB was pregnant
chaznix @NixChaz

When I found out #CardiB was pregnant

Me acting suprised that Cardi is pregnant even though we all knew she was pregnant. #CardiB #snl
Faith @faithcastle21

Me acting suprised that Cardi is pregnant even though we all knew she was pregnant. #CardiB #snl

Congrats, Cardi B!

