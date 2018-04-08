Cardi B Just Confirmed She's Pregnant On SNL And People Are So Excited

The day after releasing her highly anticipated debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B delivered another piece of highly anticipated news on Saturday — she's pregnant.
The rapper confirmed her pregnancy during a Saturday Night Live performance in which she wore a long, white, form-fitting dress that revealed a baby bump.
The internet is pretty excited to say the least.
And just happy that it's finally out in the open.
Congrats, Cardi B!
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
