Amanda Brochu

Fifteen people were killed after a bus carrying members of a junior ice hockey team crashed in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan Friday night.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer at around 5 p.m., 30 kilometers or some 18 miles, north of Tisdale.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 15 of the 29 people on the bus died in the accident, including the driver. The other 14 passengers have been hospitalized.

On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that they would not release the names of the dead and injured, but said police would eventually identify the victims.

However, family and friends of the victims have been confirming the names of those who died in the accident. Here's what we know so far about those who were killed in the crash.

