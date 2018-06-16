Beyoncé And Jay-Z Just Dropped A Surprise Album Together

Share On more Share On more

Everyone stop what you're doing because Beyoncé And Jay-Z just released a surprise album together.

The album, titled Everything is Love, is the Carters' first joint record together. The nine-track album is exclusively available on TIDAL, Jay-Z's streaming music platform.

The music video for the feature track "APE SHIT" was also dropped on Saturday.

The video was shot at the Louvre museum in Paris and features the couple dressed in coordinated pink and blue suits standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa."

The music video, directed by Ricky Saiz, was shot last month.