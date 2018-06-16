 back to top
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Just Dropped A Surprise Album Together

Everything is Love is the Carters' first joint record.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Stephanie K. Baer
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Everyone stop what you're doing because Beyoncé And Jay-Z just released a surprise album together.

The album, titled Everything is Love, is the Carters' first joint record together. The nine-track album is exclusively available on TIDAL, Jay-Z's streaming music platform.

The music video for the feature track "APE SHIT" was also dropped on Saturday.

The video was shot at the Louvre museum in Paris and features the couple dressed in coordinated pink and blue suits standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa."

The music video, directed by Ricky Saiz, was shot last month.

The couple is currently on a world tour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

