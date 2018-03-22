Austin Package Bomber Admitted To Crimes In Video Confessional, Police Say

Share On more Share On more

Hours before dying in a car explosion, the man responsible for a string of lethal package bombs in Austin recorded a cell phone video confessing to the crimes that terrorized the area for weeks, police said Wednesday.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters that in the 25-minute video the man, identified as 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt of Pflugerville, Texas, did not mention anything about terrorism or hate as he described in detail the six explosive devices that killed two people and injured several others.

"Instead it is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point," Manley said.

Police believe Conditt recorded the video sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

"There were indications that he stated in the video that he felt like we were getting very close to him," Manley said, adding that they would not be releasing the video at this time.

Conditt died early Wednesday after a pursuit with police ended with him detonating an explosive device while still in his car as SWAT team officers approached on foot.

One officer fired on the suspect and another officer was injured by the blast.

Manley said the medical examiner's office was still determining whether Conditt died from gunfire or the explosion, but noted that the injuries the bomber sustained from the explosion "were significant."

Federal authorities charged Conditt with one count of unlawful possession and transfer of a destructive device and issued a warrant for his arrest late Tuesday.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said Wednesday afternoon that state and federal prosecutors had intended to seek the death penalty.

"The deaths that occurred here were random and meaningless and absolutely something that we can’t ever get our heads around," Moore told reporters.

