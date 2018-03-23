An Iowa Family Of 4 That Was Reported Missing Has Been Found Dead In Mexico

Kevin and Amy Sharp and their two children, Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7, were reported missing just after midnight Friday.

Relatives told police the family was supposed to attend a basketball game Thursday night but never showed, authorities in Iowa said.

Mexican authorities conducted a welfare check at the condo they were staying at in Tulum, a small coastal town on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, and found all four family members deceased, Creston Police Chief Paul Ver Meer told reporters.