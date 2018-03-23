An Iowa Family Of 4 That Was Reported Missing Has Been Found Dead In Mexico

An Iowa family of four reported missing Friday was found dead in a vacation condominium in Mexico.
The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said no signs of violence were found on their bodies or in the room where they were discovered.
A relative wrote on Facebook that the Sharps had traveled to Mexico on March 15 and were supposed to fly home from Cancun to St. Louis on Wednesday.
