An Iowa Family Of 4 That Was Reported Missing Has Been Found Dead In Mexico

Relatives reported the family from Creston, Iowa, missing after they didn't return from a vacation in Quintana Roo.

Stephanie K. Baer
An Iowa family of four reported missing Friday was found dead in a vacation condominium in Mexico.

Kevin and Amy Sharp and their two children, Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7, were reported missing just after midnight Friday.Relatives told police the family was supposed to attend a basketball game Thursday night but never showed, authorities in Iowa said.Mexican authorities conducted a welfare check at the condo they were staying at in Tulum, a small coastal town on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, and found all four family members deceased, Creston Police Chief Paul Ver Meer told reporters.
The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said no signs of violence were found on their bodies or in the room where they were discovered.

La Fiscalía General del Estado informa que la autoridad ministerial investiga el hallazgo de cuatro cuerpos sin vida (dos varones y dos mujeres), en un complejo turístico de Tulum. Durante la inspección, no se encontraron huellas de violencia en los cuerpos ni la habitación. https://t.co/BtBwvONQjW
Fiscalía General QR @FGEQuintanaRoo

La Fiscalía General del Estado informa que la autoridad ministerial investiga el hallazgo de cuatro cuerpos sin vida (dos varones y dos mujeres), en un complejo turístico de Tulum. Durante la inspección, no se encontraron huellas de violencia en los cuerpos ni la habitación. https://t.co/BtBwvONQjW

Ver Meer said autopsies were being conducted in Mexico and the results were pending.

A relative wrote on Facebook that the Sharps had traveled to Mexico on March 15 and were supposed to fly home from Cancun to St. Louis on Wednesday.

They were supposed attend the Southwestern Community College basketball game in Danville, Illinois, on Thursday, according to the post.In an email to BuzzFeed News, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed the deaths."We extend our sincere condolences to friends and family," the spokesperson said. "Our Consulate in Merida is providing consular services. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

In an email to BuzzFeed News, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed the deaths.

"We extend our sincere condolences to friends and family," the spokesperson said. "Our Consulate in Merida is providing consular services. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

