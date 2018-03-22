An Ex-Playboy Model Says Trump Offered Her Money After They Had Sex For The First Time

McDougal claims she had a 10-month affair with Trump, and is suing to be released from a 2016 agreement to stay silent in exchange for a payout from American Media Inc. (AMI).

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that is airing Thursday night, McDougal recounted their first date.

"Well, after we had been intimate, he tried to pay me and I actually did not take that," she told Cooper.

"I just had this look, I just— I don't even know how to describe the look on my face. It must have been so sad, because I never have been offered money like that, number one, and number two, does he think I’m in this for money, and that's why I’m here tonight? Or is this a normal thing? I don't know," she added. "But I looked at him and said, 'That's not me. I’m not that kind of girl.' And he looked at me and said, 'Oh,' and he said, 'You're really special.' And I said thank you.

"So I left, and I got into the car...and started crying. I was really sad. It really hurt me, but I went back."

McDougal added that she cried during the car ride home.

"I got home and I was crying a lot," she said. "I felt terrible about myself."

According to her lawsuit, AMI, which owns the National Enquirer and Us Weekly, paid her $150,000 in 2016 for the rights to her story about her alleged affair. However, she alleges it was actually a ploy orchestrated by Trump's personal lawyer to kill the story under the guise of buying the exclusive rights, effectively silencing her.

The full interview is slated to air on CNN at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.