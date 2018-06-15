A Leaked Video Of The Mets' Manager Cussing Out An Umpire Went Viral. Now MLB Is Trying To Scrub It From The Internet

Share On more Share On more

During the third inning of the game, Collins stormed onto the field and argued with the umpires after ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard, aka Thor, was ejected from the game for throwing a fastball behind Chase Utley's back.

In the video, Hallion is heard explaining the ejection to Syndergaard before leaving the pitcher's mound to talk to/calm down Collins, who was also ejected.

Hallion runs up to Collins, saying, "Terry, Terry, Terry," as the fired up manager yells at another umpire, "You cocksucker!"

"That's fucking bullshit," Collins shouts.

"Terry, get a handle. Come on let's go," Hallion says. "Talk to me."

"Tommy, that's fucking bullshit and you know it," Collins screams, his voice getting hoarser. "You've got to give us a shot. You've got to give us a shot, Tom."

Hallion tries to explain while Collins continues screaming: "Bullshit!"

He then complains about Utley's two-game suspension for the late slide in 2015.

"But MLB did nothing to that guy. Nothing. God damnit. Fucking bullshit."