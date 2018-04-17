A Sixth Member Of The Family Whose SUV Crashed Off A Cliff Has Been Confirmed Dead

A sixth body has been found near the site in California where a couple and their six adopted children plunged off a cliff in their SUV last month. The remains were positively identified as a missing member of the family.



Ciera Hart, 12, one of three children who were missing after the crash, was identified through DNA analysis after her body was found floating in the surf on April 7, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The bodies of Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 38, and three of their six children, Jeremiah and Abigail, both 14, and 19-year-old Markis, were found in their overturned SUV at the bottom of the cliff near the Pacific Coast Highway on March 26.



Hannah, 16, and Devonte, 15 — whose photo hugging a white police officer during an anti–police violence protest went viral in 2014 — remain missing and are believed to be dead.