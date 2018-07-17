 back to top
Harry Styles Stopped Mid-Concert To Help A Fan Come Out To Her Mom

"TINA, SHE'S GAY!"

Sarah Karlan
Grace, an 18-year-old who happens to be a pretty big fan of Harry Styles, spent her summer on the West Coast attending not one, not two, but 10 shows on the artist's latest tour.

Some fans go "touring" with Styles, attending a large block of shows on the tour in a row. This summer, Grace and some friends attended 10 shows in total.

For her eighth concert in San Jose, California, Grace made a special double-sided sign that read, "I'm going to come out to my parents because of you."

Grace told BuzzFeed News she made the sign because she wanted to show the artist just how much of an impact his music has had on her life, as well as others.

"He's a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and he's made a lot of fans feel comfortable and proud to be who they are and I'm just one example of that," she said.

Not only did Styles notice her poster, he stopped to read it out loud to the entire arena.

"He first asked if he could read the sign out loud, which I thought was very thoughtful and polite. I was in complete shock when he acknowledged it because there were many other fans in the pit that night with signs."

And he didn't stop there. He asked (very politely) what her mom's name was (Grace informed him her mom's name is Tina) so he could "tell Tina before you have the chance to."

@Harry_Styles Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can't wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always.

Grace explained that her mom was actually in a hotel room just a few miles away. Styles hushed the crowd before yelling, "TINA, SHE'S GAY!" A sentence that will now live on in infamy.

"TINA SHE'S GAY"

He continued by shouting, "Tina says she loves ya. Congratulations, I'm very happy for you."

HARRY JUST HELPED A GIRL COME OUT SHE HAD A SIGN THAT SAID "I'M GONNA COME OUT TO MY PARENTS BECAUSE OF YOU" HE TOLD EVERYONE TO BE QUIET, ASKED FOR HER MOM'S NAME (TINA), AND HE SCREAMED "TINA, SHE'S GAY!" INTO THE MIC THEN HE HAD EVERYONE DO IT #HarryStylesLiveOnTourSanJose

"To have Harry not only read my sign but ask my name and my mother's and help me come out to her meant the absolute world to me," Grace said of the incredible moment. "I’ve been a fan of Harry (and One Direction) since 2011 and to have someone who’s been so important in your life share such a monumental moment with you is so incredibly special."

Grace is actually bisexual, but won't hold the misunderstanding against Styles. "I had come out to a few of my very close friends only about a month before this but nobody else," she said.

"Coming out was very liberating. I felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my chest. I’m very happy with who I am."

Grace's mom called her right after the show to check in. Before she hung up, Grace said, "I have something to show and tell you when I get back to the hotel!"

"When I said that all of my friends started tearing up because they were so excited for me," Grace said of the call to her mom.

And right when she got back to her hotel room, Grace showed her mom the video. Her response? "Yes, I do love you and you can be whoever you want to be!"

"TINA SHE'S GAY" I SHOWED MY MOM THE VIDEOS FROM TONIGHT. SHE IS OVERJOYED AND SAYS THAT "YES I DO LOVE YOU AND YOU CAN BE WHOEVER YOU WANT TO BE" SHE WANTS TO THANK HARRY FOR HELPING ME COME OUT and she has decided to come to LA Night 1 with me :) Thank you @Harry_Styles 💓

Grace's mom even ended up attending a show in LA alongside her daughter.

tina loves the pre show playlist and has been singing along to every word thank you to everyone who has been so kind to her online and at the show 💓

People on the internet, needless to say, quickly fell in love with Tina.

And can you blame them?

I think my mom is more famous than I am

Sarah Karlan is a deputy editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

