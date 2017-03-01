Here’s Why You Might See Some Christians With Sparkly Crosses This Ash Wednesday

3. The idea originated from a discussion between the executive director of Parity, Rev. Marian Edmons-Allen, and her close friend, episcopal priest and author Rev. Elizabeth M. Edman. They wanted to create more inclusive spaces within the church for the LGBT community.

“We got in touch with clergy folks and theologians and pastors from all over the country, and a few outside the country, and just bounced the idea off of them,” Edmon-Allen told BuzzFeed News. “Everyone loved it.”

Edman, author of Queer Virtue, appeared in the campaign’s promotional YouTube video.