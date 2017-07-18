Sections

LGBT

8 Ways To Safely, Discreetly, And Affordably Get Your Hands On A Chest Binder

We've got you covered.

Posted on
Sarah Karlan
Sarah Karlan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Wearing a binder can be a real pain, physically and logistically. But finding and buying a binder shouldn't be.

But, it's not like you can just pop into your local convenience store to snag one.

littlenonbinarythings.tumblr.com

And as tempting as it is to do so, you should never DIY a binder for yourself.

Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed

So where do you get one if you're short on cash or trying to be discreet? Maybe you're not being supported by your family, or you're unable to be open about your identity.

Here are a few places to check out and get you started.

1. Gc2b transitional apparel offers up binders in a array of different shades and styles.

They also ship every order in discreet, plain packaging so nobody knows what's inside until it is opened. Prices range from $33 to $35.
gc2b.co

They also ship every order in discreet, plain packaging so nobody knows what's inside until it is opened.

Prices range from $33 to $35.

2. Underworks provides every-day wear, plus swim and full compression outfits.

The site also donates a binder for each that is bought — with over 7,000 donated so far!Prices range from $20.00 to $40.00.
youtube.com

The site also donates a binder for each that is bought — with over 7,000 donated so far!

Prices range from $20.00 to $40.00.

3. Don't snooze on binder recycling programs.

In A Bind helps used binders find a new home with anyone under the age of eighteen. You can apply for a binder right here.

The Big Brothers Binder Program is a great option for those who are disabled, earning little or low-income, or are not out to their parents.

Point of Pride has donated over 1,000 binders to trans youth and adults in need. The current wait list is unfortunately over six months.

Prices range from totally free to covering the cost of shipping.

4. Shapeshifters online store will provide any crazy, fun print you can dream of.

Who says fashion and binders can't go hand in hand? These are made custom, so you'll need to know all your measurements before ordering. But don't worry, they provide a handy measurements guide to get you started. All binders are shipped in unmarked white envelopes, without any branding on the outside.

Prices range from $40 to $50.

5. Don't forget about the magical land of online shopping over at Ebay and Amazon.

I mean, you can find anything on there. Just make sure the binder you're getting is top quality, cheaper is not always better. If you're buying online, consider using a pre-paid gift card if you want to remain incognito.

6. Try reaching out to your local LGBT center.

If they don't have some donated binders, they will be able to lead you in the right direction. Plus, it's good to get to know your local LGBT center! They're here to help.

7. And don't forget to pay a visit to your local sex shop.

In many cases, your local sex store doubles as a safe space loaded with LGBT resources and items for purchase — plus knowledgeable staff.

8. Use social media platforms to find giveaways and swap groups.

The online trans community has become a great resource for individuals who are binding in secret or cannot afford to purchase one themselves. Many people will offer up their binders after top surgery, or if they no longer fit, in "binder giveaway" competitions on Tumblr, Facebook, Youtube, or other forums.
tumblr.com

The online trans community has become a great resource for individuals who are binding in secret or cannot afford to purchase one themselves. Many people will offer up their binders after top surgery, or if they no longer fit, in "binder giveaway" competitions on Tumblr, Facebook, Youtube, or other forums.

Well, there you have it! As for getting your binder off and on? We can't help you there.

mr-mooster.tumblr.com

And remember, wear it responsibly and safely. You can check out some self-care tips here.

cow-fights-gender.tumblr.com

